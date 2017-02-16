Register
18:05 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    London, UK

    Nobody Taking Responsibility for Rise in Racism After 9-Month-Old Brexit Vote

    © AFP 2016/ Isabel Infantes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18320

    It's no secret that since the EU referendum in the UK, the country has seen a blatant increase in hate crime. Record levels were reported by three-quarters of police forces across the country in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

    Hard Brexit
    © Flickr/ Jonathan Rolande
    Brexit Fuels Polarizing Rhetoric, Hate Crime in UK - Human Rights Watchdog
    New analysis, presented by the Press Association (PA), shows that the levels reported are not isolated, and in fact are occurring across the UK and have increased by more than 50 percent. 

    In 2016, mainstream media headlines were dominated by an incident in West London, where racist graffiti was found on the entrance to a Polish cultural center in Hammersmith. However, it soon became apparent that post-Brexit, anti-immigrant images were also popping up in other areas of London and it wasn't pretty.

    Experts say that the country should prepare for the possibility of further spikes in offenses once the Brexit process has begun.

    ​The PA figures provide the first complete picture of hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales, following the June 23 referendum. They show that in the three months ending September 2016, 33 out of 44 police forces recorded the highest quarterly number of hate crimes since April 2012

    Three forces each recorded more than 1,000 hate crimes; this was the Metropolitan Police (3,356), Greater Manchester (1,033) and West Yorkshire (1,013). Only four forces reported a decrease in the previous three months.

    Racism in London reaches new heights after Brexit vote
    © EPA/ Garry Knight
    Racism in London reaches new heights after Brexit vote

    Mike Ainsworth, director of London services for Stop Hate UK, a leading national organization working to challenge all forms of hate crime and discrimination, believes that there were specific parts of the EU referendum campaign which led to this spike in hate crime cases being seen in the UK.

    Mr. Ainsworth, believes that commentary made by the Leave camp may have contributed to the rise in racism.

    For example, the former UK Independent Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage, who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, also presented a controversial launch poster during the campaign, depicting hundreds of non-white immigrants under the title "Breaking Point."

    "It's difficult to give definitive reasons, however in our view it's been the way the campaign was done. It appeared to give legitimacy to racist hate crime and it's disappointing the way that the Leave campaign conducted itself. There is no reason to say the vote to leave the EU should lead to hate crime, but the the campaign was handled badly.

    "The focus on immigration and otherness, the UKIP posters in particular, gave legitimacy to racist views and that is unfortunate. Those people need to take responsibility for that," Mr. Ainsworth told Sputnik.

    ​These comments were echoed by politician Ruth Davidson, Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP), who told Sputnik that the tone of the debate ahead of the referendum on the United Kingdom's membership in the European Union was "bordering on being xenophobic."

    There are some human rights organizations, according to the Press Association, that believe once Britain finally leaves the EU, the level of racism and hate will only get worse.

    ​This is not a view shared by Mr. Ainsworth, who believes that progress has been made and that the UK will overcome this latest set-back.

    "We have come a long way since 2012 in dealing with hate crime and the UK was leading. I think that reputation was severely tarnished by Brexit.

    "When you look at the police and support mechanisms in place, we can recover. There is also a need to report it in order to tackle it. There was an increase seen after Brexit, but there is a wiliness to overcome and progress in order to get better," Mr. Ainsworth told Sputnik.

    Mr. Ainsworth also believes thatstrong moral leadership is needed and that the media also needs to take responsibility for the stories it publishes and the narrative it portrays.

    Londoners pass the Elizabeth Tower (C) which houses the Big Ben bell in the Palace of Westminster in central London on June 28, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Ben Stansall
    UK Politicians, Media to Blame for 'Worrying Levels' of Hate, Racism - EU Report

    "I think there is no reason to believe that things will get worse when we leave the EU. We need strong moral leadership and we saw bits of that after the vote, when the former UK Prime Minister David Cameron was clear in his condemnation of hate crime and this needs to be followed suit by other senior figures," he added.

    With the UK facing the challenge of now attempting to re-establish itself as a country of acceptance, Mr. Ainsworth believes that Britain has the ability to look forward to something which is far better, making reference to the Hate Crime Action Plan, which was published shortly after Brexit. 

    "We have seen good examples in the UK of how to tackle racism, that is the way forward. We need to make sure that people know that hate crime is not to be normalized and also that people who commit hate crimes are brought to justice," Mr. Ainsworth concluded.

    Related:

    Brexit Fuels Polarizing Rhetoric, Hate Crime in UK - Human Rights Watchdog
    In Brexit's Footsteps: Fears Anti-Muslim Hate Crime Could Increase in US
    Explicit Graffiti Targeting Immigrants Spreads Across London Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, Brexit, crime, hate crimes, abuse, racism, police, xenophobia, Stop Hate UK, Vote Leave, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      When you take everything away from a man except his will to live, he figures out the dynamics that led to his demise. The first thing that comes to his mind, as he looks around and sees the lifestyles of the 1%, is that money does not just disappear, it just changes hands. And whose hands are now rubbing themselves together with his dreams in between them?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok