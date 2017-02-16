Poroshenko Condemns Blocking of Coal Deliveries From Donbass

"Due to the blocking of… coal deliveries a threat appeared that Sumy, Kramatorsk, the left bank of Kiev and many other cities can remain without heating. Ukrainian metallurgy, if the blockade is not stopped… could lose up to 300,000 jobs," Poroshenko said.
Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko said Thursday that Donbass would cope with the blockade organized by Ukrainian radicals, whereas for Kiev, the consequences would be serious, as in two weeks Kiev "can forget about heating and energy industry."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If this fat pig in Kiev had to go down and do what these MEN had to do, he would be dead at the first swing of a pick or shovel full of coal. Obviously his heating has not stopped for him while the rest of his county freezes!!! The farkin parasite!!!
Capt'nSkippy !!!