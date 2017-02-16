Poroshenko Condemns Blocking of Coal Deliveries From Donbass

© Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev Ukraine's Energy Minister Says Russian Imports Only Alternative to Donbass Coal

KIEV (Sputnik) — He expressed hope that ways of unblocking trade with Donbass would be found, saying the blockade could lead to the loss by Ukraine of up to $2 billion in foreign currency earnings.

"Due to the blocking of… coal deliveries a threat appeared that Sumy, Kramatorsk, the left bank of Kiev and many other cities can remain without heating. Ukrainian metallurgy, if the blockade is not stopped… could lose up to 300,000 jobs," Poroshenko said.

Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko said Thursday that Donbass would cope with the blockade organized by Ukrainian radicals, whereas for Kiev, the consequences would be serious, as in two weeks Kiev "can forget about heating and energy industry."