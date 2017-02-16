Register
    A view of Nicosia.

    Cyprus Relies on EU Protection Amid Turkey's Military Threat - Ambassador

    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Cyprus relies on the EU strength and protection in case military intervention from Turkey on its' territory, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    From the right to left, Cyprus,Turkish Cypriot state and Turkish flags
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    UNSC Participation in International Conference on Cyprus Necessary – Ambassador
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cyprus, having limited military resources and facing a military threat from Ankara, relies on strength and protection from the European Union, as well as welcomes joint initiatives by member-states to strengthen the bloc’s security and defense, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    "Cyprus still faces a real military threat from Turkey and the role of EU in a post solution environment, especially on security and guarantees are very much in our minds… As a small member state with limited resources, Cyprus values the importance and strength that comes from collective EU efforts and strongly welcomes the notion of protection of the Union in the work going forward in the fields of security and defense," Kasoulides said.

    He pointed out that Cyprus has always been "in the vicinity of areas with a long history of conflict and internal turmoil."

    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.
    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    UN Special Adviser Announces Successful End of Conference on Cyprus Reunion
    According to the ambassador, the EU member states should be ready and able to collectively respond to the military and non-military threats which still prevail in many crisis-ridden areas around the world through civilian and military operations.

    "A new defense fund for military procurement and collaborative research will be a highly useful tool for member states to pursue these goals at a time when many are facing financial constraints," Kasoulides added.

    On November 30, 2016 the European Commission proposed to establish a new defense fund for military procurement and collaborative research as part of a wider EU defense strategy. The proposed goal of the fund is to foster investment in research on innovative defense technologies, including electronics, encrypted software, metamaterials, and robotics. The EU member states would also be able to borrow from the fund to buy military technology and equipment for their national armies.

    A shadow of a bo.y is seen on a banner showing the Cyprus island with two hands and a pigeon during a peace rally to support the peace talks inside the UN buffer zone Green Line, in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Result of Cyprus Meeting Depends on Turkey's Stance on Occupied Areas - MP
    On November 14, 2016 the EU member states agreed on a new plan for the bloc’s security and defense. According to the European Commission, the bloc is also set to allocate up to 90 million euros ($97 million) from its budget for defense research by 2020.

    Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state. The sides of the conflict held reunification talks in early January with participation of guarantor countries, namely Greece, Turkey and Great Britain, as well as the European Union. On February 9, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci asked the United Nations to arrange next International Conference on Cyprus with participation of guarantor countries in early March.

      anne00marie
      This article seems so old, when they are in discussions about Cyprus. Nuland, went to Cyprus, after Ukraine, demanding they hand over the Island to Turkey and stop doing business with Russia. The UK, is happy to give one of their military bases to Turkey, so they have a base both in the South and the North side of the Island, masquerading as NATO, on the non-NATO Island. The discussions are still going on and it depends just what type of blackmail is being used on the Cypriot leader as to whether Turkey takes over. Bearing in mind, the EU is a tad miffed that Russia and Turkey are friends again and would give Turkey anything they want, to break up the relationship.
