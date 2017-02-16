Cyprus to Discuss Brexit Impact on Economy With UK - Ambassador

© AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND Stockholm, London Agree EU Nationals Should Stay in UK After Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cyprus intends to discuss with the United Kingdom what impact Brexit will have on both the Cypriot economy and the rights of dual nationals, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

“With Brexit and the change of status of the UK as a potential non-EU member, there is concern about how this new relationship might affect the overall economy of Cyprus. Of particular importance are the acquired rights of citizens, both of Cypriots residing in the UK and of Britons living in Cyprus respectively … These issues will be part of the wider negotiations between the UK and the EU; Cyprus will endeavor to ensure that these concerns are satisfactorily addressed at the negotiating table,” Kasoulides said.

The Ambassador stressed that the United Kingdom is one of Cyprus’ most important trade, financial and economic partners, noting that it remains the second biggest export destination for Cypriot products, as well as one of the main sources of foreign direct investment in Cyprus.

“Due to the close relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the UK, Brexit is expected to have a significant impact on Cyprus,” Kasoulides added.

The UK government's plan for a “hard Brexit” outlines the country’s leave from the EU Single Market and Customs Union, a shifted focus toward bilateral free trade agreements, and a stricter policy on immigration and freedom of movement.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants to reach a deal with all EU member states which would guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the country after the start of the withdrawal process.

On Monday, a leaked EU document, obtained exclusively by The Guardian newspaper, showed that UK nationals living in the European Union may suffer backlash from London's harsh immigration policy, while Britons working for EU institutions could be forced to leave their employment.