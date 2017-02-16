Register
12:00 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    From the right to left, Cyprus,Turkish Cypriot state and Turkish flags

    UNSC Participation in International Conference on Cyprus Necessary Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20 0 0

    Cyprus considers the UNSC participation in International Conference on Cyprus to be necessary, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.
    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    UN Special Adviser Announces Successful End of Conference on Cyprus Reunion
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cyprus considers the UN Security Council's (UNSC) participation in International Conference on Cyprus, scheduled for March 13, to be necessary, as it plays a crucial role in the Cyprus peace settlement, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    "On the issue of the participation of the member states of the UN Security Council at the International Conference there is no doubt in my mind that their presence is necessary and beneficial. We see the Security Council as part and parcel of the final agreement to solve the Cyprus problem with a decisive role on the issues of securities and guarantees. I wish all parties to the negotiations could agree to this," Kasoulides said.

    The same idea was announced earlier in February by Cyprus’ government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, who urged UN Security Council members to participate in talks to ensure the implementation of the peace agreement.

    Holidaymakers on a beach in Cyprus.
    © Sputnik/ Boris Babanov
    Cyprus Expects More Russian Tourists Than in 2016 - Ambassador
    The Cyprus reunification talks with the participation of President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were held in Geneva on January 9-11, when the two sides exchanged maps, outlining the areas of control for Greek and Turkish communities. The meeting was followed by a conference with the participation of guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union whose delegation was led by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

    The talks on Cyprus peace settlement were resumed on January 18 at the level of deputies and experts, with specific questions related to the issue of security, guarantees and the instruments needed to address them been identified. On February 9, Anastasiades and Akinci asked the United Nations to arrange next International Conference on Cyprus with participation of guarantor countries in early March.

    Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

    Related:

    Cyprus Deems Anti-Russia Sanctions Unproductive – Ambassador
    Cyprus Expects More Russian Tourists Than in 2016 - Ambassador
    Putin Sends Personal Message to Cyprus Leader on Further Development of Ties
    Moscow Dismisses Fears of Russia's Interference in Cyprus Reunification Talks
    Tags:
    conference, reunion, reconciliation talks, ambassador, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok