Cyprus Expects More Russian Tourists Than in 2016 - Ambassador

"In the field of tourism, 2016 has been an extremely successful year in terms of the number of arrivals of Russian tourists: 50% increase compared to 2015 and we have high expectations for even better results this year … We also have a steady increase of Cypriots visiting Russia," Kasoulides said.
According to the ambassador, Cyprus' Embassy in Moscow continues to promote Cyprus in Russia through the participation in tourist exhibitions and the organization of events with the Cyprus Tourism Organization in different regions of Russia.
Russian citizens currently enjoy a so-called pro-visa regime with Cyprus, which allows Russians to enter the island’s territory by undergoing a simplified procedure. While Cyprus has voiced its favor for visa-free travel, this scheme remains in place because the European Union has made no movements toward a visa-free regime with Russia, according to the ambassador.
All comments
Show new comments (0)