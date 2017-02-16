Cyprus Expects More Russian Tourists Than in 2016 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 50 percent increase in the number of Russian tourists visiting Cyprus in 2016 compared to the previous year makes it possible to expect even more Russian visitors in Cyprus in 2017, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

"In the field of tourism, 2016 has been an extremely successful year in terms of the number of arrivals of Russian tourists: 50% increase compared to 2015 and we have high expectations for even better results this year … We also have a steady increase of Cypriots visiting Russia," Kasoulides said.

According to the ambassador, Cyprus' Embassy in Moscow continues to promote Cyprus in Russia through the participation in tourist exhibitions and the organization of events with the Cyprus Tourism Organization in different regions of Russia.

In late January, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported an almost 50 percent increase in the volume of Cyprus tours sales by the end of 2016, during which time the country was visited by over 780,000 Russian tourists. This number is an increase from 637,000 arrivals to Cyprus reported in 2014.

Russian citizens currently enjoy a so-called pro-visa regime with Cyprus, which allows Russians to enter the island’s territory by undergoing a simplified procedure. While Cyprus has voiced its favor for visa-free travel, this scheme remains in place because the European Union has made no movements toward a visa-free regime with Russia, according to the ambassador.