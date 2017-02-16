Ukrainian Crisis Military Support Makes US Involved Party - Russian Senator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Deputy Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson said in a statement Wednesday that Washington strongly supports "building the capacity of Ukraine's forces."

"By supporting 'capacity building' of the Ukrainian armed forces, the US will de facto become a party to the domestic Ukrainian conflict on the side of the militant Kiev authorities, who continue to rely on force rather than political settlement of the situation in the southeast," Kosachev said Thursday.