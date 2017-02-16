Serbian President Reportedly Plans to Run For Second Term

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The decision was voiced at the celebration of Nikolic’s 65th birthday on February 15, Belgrade-based N1 TV channel said late on Wednesday.

No official confirmation of the Serbian media reports on Nikolic's decision to run for second term has been given so far.

On Tuesday, Serbia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Nebojsa Stefanovic announced that the ruling Progressive Party planned to nominate Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as its candidate for presidency in the upcoming elections.

The date of the Serbian presidential election has not been officially announced yet, but it could reportedly be held on April 9, 2017.