19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
    A man takes a picture of London's skyline from the viewing platform of a skyscraper in central London, Thursday, April 3, 2014

    EU Commission Issues Final Warning to Germany, France, UK Air Pollution Breaches

    The European Commission sends final warnings to Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom for failing to address repeated breaches of air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2), according to official statement.

    23 EU Member States Flout Air Pollution Laws
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Commission has issued on Wednesday a final warning to the United Kingdom, as well as Germany, France, Spain and Italy, for continued air pollution breaches, threatening to bring those countries to the EU Court of Justice.

    "The European Commission sends final warnings to Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom for failing to address repeated breaches of air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2). NO2 pollution is a serious health risk. Most emissions result from road traffic," the EU Commission said in a press release.

    The commission stressed that the United Kingdom failed to address persistent breaches of nitrogen dioxide limit values in 16 areas, including London, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

    According to the press release, there are 28 air quality zones with repeated air pollution breaches in Germany, 19 zones in France, 12 in Italy and three in Spain.

    "Possible measures to lower polluting emissions, at the same time accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, include reducing overall traffic volumes, the fuels used, switching to electric cars and/or adapting driving behaviour," the press release said, adding that reducing emissions from diesel-powered vehicles was an important step toward meeting EU air quality requirements.

    EU Commission Sues Germany Over Groundwater Pollution Dangerous for Human Health
    The European Commission stressed that in case the five countries fail to take necessary measures to settle the situation within two months, the issue might be taken to the EU Court of Justice.

    According to early February statistics, issued by The Healthy Air Campaign, about 29,000 premature deaths are caused by poor air quality in the United Kingdom. The 2016 statistics showed that some 40,000 early deaths per year were caused by air pollution.

    The EU legislation on ambient air quality and cleaner air for Europe, setting air quality limits for the EU states and envisaging legal action in case of breaches, came into effect in 2008. So far, 12 EU member states are subjected to infringement cases, namely, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

