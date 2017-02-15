France's Cyberattack Concerns Unrelated to Russia - Government Spokesman

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer French President Orders Measures on Protection Against Cyberattacks Before Elections

–

PARIS (Sputnik)Earlier Wednesday, French President Francois Hollande, during a meeting of the country's security council, ordered to provide him with information on measures of protection against cyberattacks in France before the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

"We have no concerns specifically related to Russia. We know that there are websites and hackers that act. They have been established, some were mentioned in the media. There also are others, so the issue of cybersecurity is studied as a whole," Le Foll told reporters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!