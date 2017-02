MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Radio Poland broadcaster, the government approved the so-called Morawiecki plan, which included multibillion investments from both EU funds and state-owned firms until 2020.

The media outlet added that the roadmap assumed that Poland's per capita income would grow to some 80 percent of the average of the 28-nation bloc, when in 2015 such proportion was lower than 70 percent.

The 316-page plan also stressed the necessity to implement labor reforms in the country and to improve its demographics, the broadcaster added.