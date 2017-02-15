Kiev May Withdraw WTO Complaint Against Russia If Moscow Lifts Transit Sanctions

KIEV (Sputnik) — Last week, Ukraine lodged a demand with the WTO to form an expert group to deal with the Russian freight restrictions on Ukrainian transits to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, according to the Ukrainian Economic Development and Trade Ministry.

"If Russia’s stance changes during the dispute settlement procedures, there is an option of the peaceful settlement in the WTO. If they [Russia] are ready to lift [transit restrictions], we will recall our lawsuit," Mykolska told to 5 Kanal broadcaster.

In September 2016, Kiev began dispute proceedings against Russia over rail and road transit restrictions imposed on Kazakhstan-bound goods coming from Ukraine at the start of the year. The restrictions, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 1 and renewed in July, were imposed after the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement came into force and opened a free trade zone between Europe and Ukraine. The restrictions cover goods subject to tariffs or those included in Russia's trade embargo on EU products.

Ukraine claimed the restrictions violated WTO rules and caused the country economic damage amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

