Kiev May Withdraw WTO Complaint Against Russia If Moscow Lifts Transit Sanctions

KIEV (Sputnik) — Last week, Ukraine lodged a demand with the WTO to form an expert group to deal with the Russian freight restrictions on Ukrainian transits to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, according to the Ukrainian Economic Development and Trade Ministry.
"If Russia’s stance changes during the dispute settlement procedures, there is an option of the peaceful settlement in the WTO. If they [Russia] are ready to lift [transit restrictions], we will recall our lawsuit," Mykolska told to 5 Kanal broadcaster.
Ukraine claimed the restrictions violated WTO rules and caused the country economic damage amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.
