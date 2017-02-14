Van der Bellen: Citizens of EU to Decide Between Love for Homeland or for Europe

VIENNA (Sputnik) – The European states will not benefit from unreasonable exchange of the power that they have as a united community for national sovereignty, Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen said Tuesday.

"Sometimes I get the impression that in Europe we have reached a point when our emotions are becoming more important than our reason. Let’s not allow ourselves to be convinced that it would be good deal if the power of our great the European community would be bargained away for the smaller clout of alleged national sovereignty," Van der Bellen said.

Van der Bellen stressed the EU states were mutually dependent, needed each other and were stronger together then alone.

"Unfortunately, in the European union it has become a bit of a trend to say that we have to decide between love for homeland, on the one hand, and love for Europe, on the other," Van der Bellen noted.

Van der Bellen delivered the speech at the session of the European Parliament within the framework of his first official trip to the European Union.

Former leader of the Austrian Green Alternative party (the Greens), Van der Bellen, 73, was elected President of Austria in re-run in October 2016 and officially took office on January 26, 2017.