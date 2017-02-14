UK Foreign Office Summons N Korean Ambassador Over Ballistic Missile Launch

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The medium-range ballistic missile was fired from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan on January 12. The test was declared successful by Pyongyang.

"Today, the North Korean Ambassador to the UK, Choe Il, was summoned to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office following a ballistic missile launch on 11 February 2017," the statement read.

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.