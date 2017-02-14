Register
20:35 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Pro-Brexit flags fly from a fishing boat moored in Ramsgate on June 13, 2016.

    Withdrawal From EU Control Mechanisms to Put UK Environment Policy at Risk

    © AFP 2016/ Chris J Ratcliffe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    Transposing of the EU environmental legislation into Britain's law through the Great Repeal Bill would be "immensely complex," though it would ensure some stability regarding environmental legislation, while "returning the responsibility for regulatory and judicial oversight" to London, according to the EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee.

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    UK Wants to Keep EU Laws on Workers’ Rights, Environment After Brexit - UK Trade Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK withdrawal from the European Union may have a significant impact on environment and climate change policies, while there is a risk of a vacuum emergence once the European Commission and the EU Court of Justice lose their role as regulators and enforcement bodies post-Brexit, a report by the EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee said on Tuesday.

    "The European Commission and the Court of Justice of the European Union have had a strong impact in ensuring the UK’s compliance with EU legislation that affects environmental protection… An effective and independent domestic enforcement mechanism will be necessary, in order to fill the vacuum left by the European Commission in ensuring the compliance of the Government and public authorities with environmental obligations," the report said.

    According to the committee, transposing of the EU environmental legislation into Britain's law through the Great Repeal Bill would be "immensely complex," though it would ensure some stability regarding environmental legislation, while "returning the responsibility for regulatory and judicial oversight" to London.

    However, the report stressed that there still remained a great number of questions regarding future UK environmental law.

    "International agreements will continue to shape aspects of the UK’s environment and climate change policies post-Brexit. Given that such agreements are often less detailed than the EU legislation through which they are implemented, and lack the institutional enforcement mechanisms offered by the EU, the Government will need to consider carefully the means by which they are given effect in domestic law, so as to ensure that the UK’s adherence to its international commitments is not watered down post-Brexit," the report said.

    British farmer Tony Bulgin walks through an enclosure of cows on his farm in Thetford, Norfolk, south east England, on March 22, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LEON NEAL
    UK Lawmakers Call for Subsidies to Support Environmental Protection Post Brexit
    The environmental policy remains one of the most pressing topics related to Brexit. In late January, the Guardian newspaper reported that the European Parliament had vowed to vote down any Brexit deal, unless the United Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to the EU environmental regulations post-Brexit, citing a leaked parliament document.

    The Great Repeal Bill was introduced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in October 2016 to ensure smooth Brexit. The law envisages repeal of the 1972 European Communities Act, which makes EU laws part of Britain's legal system, and is aimed at easing the process of converting existing EU laws into domestic laws.

    The United Kingdom is preparing to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, formally beginning its withdrawal process from the European Union, by the end of March.

    Related:

    UN Adviser Doubts Potential US-UK Trade Deal to Benefit Environment
    UK Wants to Keep EU Laws on Workers’ Rights, Environment After Brexit
    UK Lawmakers Call for Subsidies to Support Environmental Protection Post Brexit
    UK Environmental Minister in Conflict of Interest Over Farming Subsidies
    Tags:
    ecology, environment, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok