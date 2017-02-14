Register
19:04 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Monument in commemoration of Soviet prisoners of war in Zamosc, Poland

    Polish City Council Votes Against Removal of Monument to WWII Soviet Prisoners

    © Photo: Pece
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11840

    The Council of the Polish city of Zamosc has opposed the destruction of the monument erected in commemoration of Soviet prisoners of war who died in the local Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) — In November 1941, around 20,000 of Soviet prisoners of war died in the Karolowka concentration camp within the city of Zamosc. In 1969, a monument with the hammer and sickle, the Communist symbol, was built there in memory of the deceased war prisoners.

    "The council of the city of Zamosc is against the demolition of the monument which in the first place commemorates the brutal treatment and extermination of the prisoners of war by German Wehrmacht," the explanatory note of the city council reads, adding that the history should not be forgotten.

    The paper also highlights that local people trying to help prisoners were also killed by the Nazis, and the nationality of the dead prisoners is now difficult to discover.

    The issue of destroying the monument has been widely debated in the city and its council lately due to difficulties in Polish-Soviet relations. At the end of January, the city Council voted against demolishing the monument.

    Warsaw residents walk among the graves and a monument of Red Army soldiers killed while driving Nazi German troops from the city in January 1945, at their cemetery in Warsaw, Poland
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Moscow Lodges Protest Over Demolition of Soviet Monuments in Poland
    Russia has many times expressed its discontent with the removal of Soviet monuments in Poland. In April 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Poland had become the European leader in terms of the desecration of Soviet monuments. In October, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was outraged by Poland's campaign of the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers.

    According to the 1992 Russian-Polish Agreement on Friendly and Neighborly Cooperation, Warsaw must protect and preserve Soviet and Russian cemeteries, graves, monuments and other memorial sites located in the country.

    Related:

    Moscow Warns Warsaw Against Soviet Monuments' Destruction in Poland
    Poland Sees Soviet Soldiers Monuments as Symbols of Totalitarian Past - Envoy
    Russian Foreign Ministry Outraged by Poland's Treatment of Soviet Monuments
    Russian Embassy in Latvia Protests Soviet World War II Monument Destruction
    Tags:
    WWII, Maria Zakharova, Sergei Lavrov, Zamosc, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok