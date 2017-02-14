Register
16:02 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Soviet-made tactical ballistic missile complexes Tochka (Point) during a military parade in Kiev, August 24, 2016

    Why Ukraine's Military Can't Kill Donbass Civilians With Impunity Forever

    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    348250

    The Russian Investigative Committee says it has "irrefutable evidence" that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are deliberately using weapons of mass destruction against civilians in east Ukraine. Commenting on the dire situation, RIA Novosti journalist Alexander Khrolenko explains why Ukraine's army can't continue to kill civilians with impunity forever.

    On Monday, the Russian Investigative Committee released a statement saying that it had "discovered and procedurally documented evidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been using weapons of mass destruction, namely the Tochka-U tactical missile system, against civilians in the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine."

    An exhibition missile launch from the Tochka-U tactical complex. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Russia Has 'Irrefutable Evidence' of Kiev's Use of Tactical Missiles Against Civilians in Donbass
    Investigators emphasized that the use of such weapons, which have a very high destructive power and are intended to cause mass casualties and damage over large areas, violates international law, since it leaves virtually "no chance of survival for both belligerents and civilians during armed clashes or armed conflicts."

    The Investigative Committee said that it has evidence that the Ukrainian military has used Tochka-U in several settlements in breakaway Lugansk People's Republic territory, including the city of Lugansk, as well as several cities, towns and villages throughout the region. Investigators added that the use of such weapons indicates that Kiev's goal seems to simply be to annihilate the local population and infrastructure in the country's southeast. The Committee stressed that the Tochka-U's use constitutes a violation of both the 2015 Minsk agreements on Ukrainian peace and the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Times of War.

    Fragment of the mid-flight engine of the rocket of the Tochka-U complex of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
    © Photo: Investigative Committee RF
    Fragment of the mid-flight engine of the rocket of the Tochka-U complex of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces inherited the Tochka-U from the Soviet Armed Forces after the USSR's collapse. According to military analysts, the system is perhaps the most powerful weapon in possession of the Ukrainian military today. Developed by the Kolomna Designed Bureau in the 1970s, the system can carry a warhead weighing up to 482 kg. The warhead itself comes in several variants, including cluster and chemical munitions. The weapon has a range of between 15 and 120 km.

    Stressing the seriousness of the weapon's use in the Donbass, RIA Novosti journalist Alexander Khrolenko pointed out that "the effectiveness of the Tochka-U missile system with a conventional, cassette or chemical round is comparable to that of a tactical nuclear weapon." In this light, he noted, "it's no coincidence" that investigators used the language about Kiev seeking the annihilation of the local population and infrastructure.

    Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L-R) pose for a family photo at the presidential residence in Minsk
    © AFP 2016/ Pool/Grigory Dukor
    Kiev's Peace Trap: Why the Minsk Agreements May Outlast the Ukrainian Government
    It's likely, Khrolenko added, that the investigation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' crimes will be followed up with practical measures from the Investigative Committee, and from other Russian authorities.

    On Sunday, authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic revealed the names of the Ukrainian officers suspected of being responsible for the shelling of Donetsk over the last two weeks, including one Colonel Andrei Sokolov, commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, and Alexander Samarsky, his deputy.

    DPR Operational Command reported that it had evidence that it was Sokolov who gave the order to shell Donetsk using 122mm and 152mm caliber artillery, which resulted in the deaths of six civilians and injured 34 more between January 30 and February 5. Samarsky was said to have actively assisted the commander in carrying out the order. The artillery fire was reported to have come from the Ukrainian military-occupied town of Avdiivka, north of the city of Donetsk.

    Ukrainian servicemen load ammunition into a tank in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Ukrainian servicemen load ammunition into a tank in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

    Citing the Operational Command's report, DPR media said that "the actions of the Ukrainian officers may be qualified…as the planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war, as a violation of the laws and customs of war, and as genocide and violence against the civilian population in the area of military operations."

    DPR militiamen on demarcation line
    © Sputnik/ Genady Dubovoy
    Some 153,000 LPR Residents Urge Russian, US, German Leaders to Prevent Violence in Donbass
    In his piece, Khrolenko pointed out that the Russian Investigative Committee had already indicted Sokolov, as well as several other senior Ukrainian officers, for similar crimes. They include Lieutenant-Colonel Vasily Zubanich, commander of the 10th Separate Mountain-Assault Brigade, Lieutenant-Colonel Mikhail Prokopiv, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 14th Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Viktor Nikolyuk, commander of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Oleg Lisov, commander of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade, and Colonel Andrei Grishchenko, currently the commander of Operational Command 'South' of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

    In other words, the journalist noted, as far as Russia is concerned, no one has been forgotten, nor have their crimes against the civilian population in the war-torn Donbass region.

    Khrolenko recalled that last year, during a lengthy interview for Ukrainian media, (unusual in and of itself for professional military officers) "Sokolov took note of the special value of the 'experience' gained by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass, where he said that 'over the course of combat operations, we have acquired considerable combat experience, and developed new and improved tactics for combat. Now, NATO instructors come to Ukraine not only to train us, but to willingly learn from our experience, which is new for the world, of fighting in hybrid wars.'"

    In the same interview, Sokolov predicted that "the situation for Putin is such that soon he will offer to give Donbass and Crimea back to Ukraine himself, and even offer compensation for damages."

    In fact, Khrolenko noted, Sokolov's activities in the Donbass fall under Ukraine's own Criminal Code, and he can be charged with a) the planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war (Article 437, sections 1 and 2), b) war propaganda (Article 436), c) violation of the laws of war (Article 438, sections 1 and 2), the use of weapons of mass destruction (Article 439, sections 1 and 2), genocide (Article 442, section 1), and violence against the civilian population in an area of military operations (Article 433, sections 1 and 2).

    A residential building damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    A residential building damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk

    In other words, the journalist wrote, "sooner or later, Sokolov and his colleagues from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the 'volunteers', will be made to answer before a court for the use of weapons of mass destruction and the shedding of the blood of civilians in the Donbass. Local residents abhor the Ukrainian military fighters, and now know their tormenters by name."

    Ultimately, Khrolenko stressed, a great number of grisly and horrific things are happening in the war-torn region at the moment, all due to impunity for would-be war criminals and a sense of lawlessness. "But there is a limit to this impunity." Months, years, or even decades from now, those responsible for the death and destruction in the Donbass will face justice.

    Related:

    Russia Claims It Can Prove Kiev Using Tactical Missiles Against Civilian Targets
    Russia Hopes Ukraine Recovers From 'Orange Virus' and Embraces Era of Prosperity
    Kiev's Peace Trap: Why the Minsk Agreements May Outlast the Ukrainian Government
    Poroshenko Boasts of 'New Ukrainian Missile' in Blockbuster-Style Video
    LPR Residents Urge Russian, US, German Leaders to Prevent Violence in Donbass
    'West Begins to Understand True Nature' of Kiev Amid Donbass Escalation - Lavrov
    No Alternatives to Minsk Deal on Ukraine - President Putin
    Poroshenko's Last Chance Saloon
    Tags:
    expert analysis, war crimes, shelling, justice, Tochka-U, Lugansk People's Republic, Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian Investigative Committee, Donbass, Lugansk Region, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Blackie
      Absolute proof there.
      The NATO are guilty, an on border trips to Russia they sneak in heavy artilarey an banned weapons to murder their own people,(white ones) .
      Evil NAZIO .
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok