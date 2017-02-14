Accusing Russia of Attacking French Presidential Candidate 'Absurd' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Any accusations of Russia's role in attacks on French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron are absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Any allegations of official Moscow's possible involvement is absurd," Peskov told reporters, reminding of similar denials in response to anti-Russian claims made during the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States.

Richard Ferrand, the general secretary of En Marche! party headed by Macron, attacked the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency on Monday over alleged influence on the French "democratic life" in connection with alleged attacks on Ferrand.

"We had and have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, espcially in their electoral processes," Peskov stressed.