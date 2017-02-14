At Least 4,334 Killed in Donetsk People's Republic Since 2014 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Among those killed there were 595 women and 74 children, Basurin said. He added that during the recent period of escalation 45 people, including four civilians were killed in the self-proclaimed republic.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, a total of 4,334 people were killed in the DPR, including 595 women, 3,739 men, which includes 74 children," Basurin said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

In 2014, Ukraine launched a military operation against Donbass militias, which refused to recognize the legitimacy of government in Kiev that came to power in 2014 in what the self-proclaimed republics consider was a coup.

The situation in Donbass has escalated over the past few weeks, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the DPR militia have intensified.