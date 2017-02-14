Kiev Authorities Not Considering Issue of Electricity Imports From Russia

© AFP 2016/ Sergei SUPINSKY Talks Between Putin, Trump May Open New Prospects to Settle Ukraine Crisis – MSC Head

KIEV (Sputnik) — On Monday, Nasalik said that his ministry was planning to submit to the Cabinet a draft proposal to introduce a state of emergency in the country's energy sector as reserves of anthracite coal for energy-generating power plants may be depleted in up to 45 days.

According to Nasalik, Ukrainian energy-generation facilities are currently storing a total of 927,000 metric tons of anthracite coal while daily consumption is running at up to 40,000 tonnes.

Nasalik said electricity for Ukrainian people won't be imported from Russia.

"I am sure that electricity imports from Russia should not even be considered, because we will not have them," Nasalik said on Monday as quoted by the ICTV broadcaster.

As Ukraine is facing possible coal shortages, a Ukrainian political bloc supporting President Petro Poroshenko asked the country's leader to urgently convene a session of the National Security Council to consider unblocking railways into breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

