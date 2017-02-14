Register
    Former French Economy Minister, founder and president of the political movement En Marche ! and candidate for the France's 2017 presidential elections Emmanuel Macron speaks during a public meeting at the Palais des Sports in Lyon, on February 4, 2017

    Poll: Macron's Chances to Secure Lead in 1st Round of French Election Decreasing

    © AFP 2016/ JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s chances for securing the lead in the first round of election decreased by one percent over the weekend, a survey conducted jointly by the Ifop/Fiducial companies showed Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The independent candidate is expected to receive 19.5 percent of the votes, the Paris Match magazine said, citing the survey's results.

    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Where the Right Went Wrong: Fillon, Le Pen See French Election Chances Slip
    The poll added that the popularity of The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon has grown by 0.5 percentage points to 18 percent since Friday.

    The survey also showed that the popularity of National Front leader Marine Le Pen remained unchanged. She is expected to secure 26 percent of votes in the first round of the presidential election.

    Fillon used to be the leader of the presidential race but lost popularity after a scandal that erupted in late January around his wife’s allegedly fake employment. Fillon's chances to enter the second round of the election grow as the gap with Macron narrows.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

