Register
23:21 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, March 23, 2016.

    Gorbachev Hopes Newly Elected German President Will Improve Ties With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3110 0 0

    Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev congratulated on Monday former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on being elected the country’s president and expressed hope that he would make efforts to restore friendly relations between Germany and Russia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Steinmeier, nominated by the ruling coalition, was supported by 931 members of the country's Federal Convention, which is a special body consisting of 630 members of the Bundestag and of the same number of representatives of Germany's states.

    "Let me cordially congratulate you on your election as the president of the Federal Republic of Germany. I am sure that your activity in this new position will be beneficial not only for your country, but also for Europe and for the world," Gorbachev said in a letter published on the Gorbachev Foundation website.

    German president-elect, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reacts after the first round of voting of the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin, February 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Geopolitical Balancing Act: What Russia Can Expect From the New German President
    Gorbachev said he had no doubts that the newly-elected German president would continue to restore friendly relations between Germany and Russia, "since it is key issue for improving the political climate in Europe."

    The former Soviet leader said that he recalled the past meetings with Steinmeier "with a warm feeling" and expressed hope to meet again sometime.

    Steinmeier, who served as the foreign minister in 2005-2009 and in 2013-2017, is expected to take the office on March 19, a day after the expiration of the five-year presidential term of Joachim Gauck.

     

    Related:

    Putin Invites German President-Elect Steinmeier to Visit Russia
    Frank-Walter Steinmeier Elected President of Germany
    Most Germans Expect Steinmeier to Fare Well as President
    Tags:
    politics, relations, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      with some people the sense of self importance never dies until the carcass rots in the grave.
    • Reply
      Blackie
      Germans can be such cowards They are occupied over 70 years by US.
      Always Ja vol....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok