Gorbachev Hopes Newly Elected German President Will Improve Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Steinmeier, nominated by the ruling coalition, was supported by 931 members of the country's Federal Convention, which is a special body consisting of 630 members of the Bundestag and of the same number of representatives of Germany's states.
"Let me cordially congratulate you on your election as the president of the Federal Republic of Germany. I am sure that your activity in this new position will be beneficial not only for your country, but also for Europe and for the world," Gorbachev said in a letter published on the Gorbachev Foundation website.
The former Soviet leader said that he recalled the past meetings with Steinmeier "with a warm feeling" and expressed hope to meet again sometime.
Steinmeier, who served as the foreign minister in 2005-2009 and in 2013-2017, is expected to take the office on March 19, a day after the expiration of the five-year presidential term of Joachim Gauck.
