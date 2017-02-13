National Front Party Launches Petition to Back Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French far-right National Front party launched a petition to support police after a series of protests against law enforcement violence in Parisian suburbs, the party's leader, presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, said on Monday.
"At the time of riots and everyday violence toward our brave law enforcement, sign and share our petition 'I support police,'" Le Pen said on her Facebook.
On Sunday, the National Front leader said she supported police "in principle" except in cases where it was proven to have violated laws.
Le Pen also criticized the violent nature of the recent protests, with French media reporting that several cars were set on fire and windows broken.
