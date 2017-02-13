Register
    Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017

    Frontex Reveals 46% Drop in Illegal Border Crossings in Mediterranean in January

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    4400 migrants reached Italy by sea in January, a drop of 16% from a year ago and of nearly 46% from December, according to the report of EU border agency Frontex.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU border agency Frontex said Monday the number of migrants reaching the Central Mediterranean had decreased in January by almost 50 percent from December 2016.

    "4400 migrants reached Italy by sea in January, a drop of 16% from a year ago and of nearly 46% from December," the agency said in a press release.

    The main reason for the drop in the flows of migrants was extremely cold weather conditions across the Central Mediterranean, which also affected the Eastern Mediterranean that showed an 18-percent drop of migrants in January, according to the statement.

    Migrants and refugees wait to be trasferred from the Topaz Responder ship run by Maltese NGO Moas and the Italian Red Cross to the Vos Hestia ship run by NGO Save the Children, on November 4, 2016, a day after a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.
    © AFP 2016/ Andreas Solaro
    Over 1,500 Migrants Rescued Crossing Mediterranean in Past Two Days
    The number of illegal border crossings in the region of the Western Balkans in January was reportedly the same as in December, but 97 percent less than in January 2016.

    The European Union has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in the EU member states, travelling across the Mediterranean.

