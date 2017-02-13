Ukraine Energy Ministry to Propose Emergency State in Energy Sector - Minister

© Wikipedia/ Maxim Gavrilyuk Ukraine's Nuclear Energy Sector Ready to Switch to US Westinghouse Fuel

KIEV (Sputnik)The Ukrainian Energy Ministry will submit to the Cabinet in the next few hours a draft proposal to introduce a state of emergency in the country's energy sector as reserves of coal for energy-generating power plants may be depleted in up to 45 days, Energy Minister Ihor Nasalik said Monday.

"The ministry will initiate the introduction of the emergency state in in the energy sector, the draft proposal is ready, and we will introduce it in the Cabinet in the next few hours," Nasalik said at a meeting of anti-crisis energy headquarters.

According to Nasalik, Ukrainian energy-generation facilities are currently storing a total of 927,000 metric tons of anthracite coal while daily consumption is running at up to 40,000 tonnes.

