Leaked Memo Warns UK Citizens in Europe May Face Legal Backlash Post Brexit

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK citizens living in the European Union may have to deal with the backlash against London's harsh immigration policy while Britons working for EU institutions could have to leave their jobs, a leaked EU document, obtained exclusively by The Guardian newspaper, showed Monday.

"The fact that it appears to be particularly difficult for foreign nationals, even if married to UK nationals or born in the UK, to acquire permanent residence status or British nationality may colour member states’ approach to this matter," the leaked document prepared by the European parliament’s committee on legal affairs read as quoted by the newspaper.

The document reportedly said that each individual state would decide upon its treatment of the UK nationals after the United Kingdom's departure in 2019.

According to the newspaper, the committee suggested that it would be impossible for the non-EU citizens to enjoy the same rights to live, work and study in the bloc countries as their nationals.

The document reportedly said that a transitional deal to soften the impact of the Brexit would be very hard to arrange, but, without a preliminary agreement, UK staff working for EU institutions could face "compulsory resignation."

The fate of the UK citizens in Europe and European nationals in the United Kingdom has been one of the most important issues that London needs to negotiate after Brexit. The matter is complicated by the United Kingdom's wish to tighten its immigration policy.

In her Brexit plans, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted to reach a Brexit deal with all EU member states which would guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the country after article 50 of the Lisbon treaty is triggered. The UK leader later said several EU countries did not favor such an agreement.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!