Register
17:17 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    German president-elect, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reacts after the first round of voting of the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin, February 12, 2017

    Geopolitical Balancing Act: What Russia Can Expect From the New German President

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    481220

    On Sunday, former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected president, receiving the support of 931 members of the 1,260 member Federal Convention, a special electoral body that convenes to choose the head of state. Steinmeier's election has left Russian and German observers wondering about the future of Russian-German relations.

    Steinmeier left his post as foreign minister last month to seek the presidency, following President Joachim Gauck's announcement last June that he would not seek a second term due to old age. 

    Steinmeier, 61, is a veteran Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician whose career in federal politics goes back to the late 1990s. In November, he was approved as candidate for the presidency for the country's ruling coalition government, which includes the SPD and the Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier
    © AP Photo/
    Frank-Walter Steinmeier Elected President of Germany
    Some observers believe that Steinmeier's candidacy was the result of behind the scenes maneuvering by Merkel to sideline the politician from elections for the Bundestag in September. Others, however, say that Steinmeier's candidacy was connected to problems in the CDU, particularly the party's lack of popular, charismatic candidates who could compete with the former foreign minister for the job. 

    Steinmeier will officially step into the office on March 17, when Gauck's term expires.

    Implications for Russian-German Relations

    Most observers admit that the German presidency as a post that is "largely procedural" and ceremonial, something inherent to the Federal Republic's post-WWII constitution, which aimed to avoid deadlock and political inertia stemming from competing sources of power, which helped fuel Adolf Hitler's rise during the interwar period. Others, however, have pointed out that Steinmeier's background and status, both in Germany and abroad, will add significance to the post, particularly in light of his senior role in the SPD.

    As to what impact Steinmeier's election will have on Russian-German relations, Moscow seems to expect at least a slight improvement, particularly compared to the state of affairs under President Gauck.

    President Vladimir Putin became one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate President-elect Steinmeier on Sunday, sending him a congratulatory telegram which expressed his hope that constructive dialogue, along with cooperation aimed at strengthening stability and security in Europe, would continue under the incoming president. Putin also invited Steinmeier to visit Russia at his convenience, according to a statement put out by the Kremlin.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, talk as they pose for the media during a New Year's reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Germany Picks President, Anxious Merkel 'Sidelines' Potential Threat Steinmeier
    A visit to Russia by a sitting German president would be a significant gesture in its own right, observers say, given that in his five years as president, Gauck never once came to Moscow. He refused to do so even before the deterioration of relations between Russia and Western countries, and refused, for example, to attend the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

    Steinmeier, meanwhile, has made it a habit of visiting Moscow regularly, even after the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine, and hinted to reporters Sunday that dialogue and negotiations would be necessary, and cannot be avoided, even with the most "difficult partners."

    A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, March 23, 2016.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, March 23, 2016.

    Russian senator and international affairs expert Alexei Pushkov expressed his hope that Steinmeier's election would lead to an era of improved Russian-German relations. "Where President Gauck demanded that Moscow 'repent' for its sins, Steinmeier favors overcoming the conflict with Russia," Pushkov tweeted on Sunday.

    "Steinmeier's election is a good sign for Europe. Where President Gauck demanded that Moscow 'repent' for its sins, Steinmeier favors overcoming the conflict with Russia."

    During his time as foreign minister, Steinmeier cautiously pushed for dialogue and a normalization of relations with Moscow, and claimed that attempts to isolate Russia in the international arena made no sense.

    Still, not everyone believes that a Steinmeier presidency will lead to any significant changes in Russian-German relations. According to Vladislav Belov, the head of the Center for German Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Europe, Steinmeier will not be able to go out of his way to push for rapprochement with Russia. 

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Belov explained that as president, Steinmeier must "represent the policy of the coalition government, just as he had as foreign minister, where he strictly followed that the decisions that were taken by the government." That, according to the expert, makes any hoped-for rapprochement unlikely, particularly given Berlin's hard line on Russia.

    Steinmeier, Belov noted, will certainly be a stronger personality in the presidency, but will have to follow Berlin's policy line. "Based on his professional experience, and given the qualities that characterize him as a professional politician, he will of course be stronger on foreign policy than his predecessors, including Horst Kohler, Christian Wulff and Gauck. But he will not challenge the line – the policy defined by the government," the expert stressed.

    The plenary hall of the German house of Parliament Bundestag is pictured in preparation for the upcoming presidential elections during the Federal Assembly in Berlin, Germany
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    How Does Germany Elect Its President?
    German political analyst Stefan Meister, the head of the Robert Bosch Center for Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia, also noted that the president's role is largely that of figurehead. Accordingly, while "he can of course highlight key points, maintain contact, and go on visits," and may even influence policy as a senior leader in the SPD, he cannot dictate policy, he said.

    At the same time, Meister doesn't think Merkel will oppose Steinmeier's visit to Moscow. Berlin, the analyst noted, has some important reasons – including the crisis in Ukraine, to seek improved relations with Russia. "Merkel has always played a game with Steinmeier: she would step out with a hard line against Moscow, and he, as foreign minister, would try to maintain a softer line. I think that they will continue to work in a similar style in the future," the analyst said.

    Dr. Konstantin Vossing, a political scientist at Humboldt University in Berlin, also believes that Moscow should not expect any significant changes in the near future under Steinmeier. Any "hopes for a rapid improvement in relations are unlikely to materialize," he told RIA Novosti. Sanctions, for example, are not in the purview of the president's responsibilities.

    For his part, political scientist Alexander Rahr believes that Steinmeier may be the best possible option that Russia can expect from Germany's current stock of politicians. "Of course, Steinmeier shared the Western consensus on Russia, and often criticized Moscow," Rahr noted. "But among Western politicians, he always been the one to say that the confrontation between Europe and Russia must not exist, and supported a common [political and economic] space from Lisbon to Vladivostok." 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, background 2nd right, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, foreground right, during the Normandy format meeting between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France on settling the Ukrainian conflict, at the Paul Loebe Haus parliamentary building in Berlin, October 19, 2016. Background 3rd right: German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Background left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Background 3rd left: Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, background 2nd right, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, foreground right, during the Normandy format meeting between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France on settling the Ukrainian conflict, at the Paul Loebe Haus parliamentary building in Berlin, October 19, 2016. Background 3rd right: German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Background left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Background 3rd left: Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov.

    Steinmeier's visit to Russia would be about "correcting the historical mistake" of his predecessor, Rahr noted, adding that the President-elect can be expected to do everything in his power to see that relations are normalized as far as possible.

    The Other Side of the Coin: Downturn in German-US Relations

    Speaking to ZDF after his election, Steinmeier curiously chose to respond to a question about whether he would seek to improve relations with Moscow by pointing to the changes that are occurring in the transatlantic relationship with the United States, which for many decades has been the keystone of German foreign policy.

    "In the past, we were always certain that we would have more difficult negotiating partners in the east," Steinmeier said. "Suddenly, we're confronted with a situation where we'll at the very least have to deal with uncertainty, but also difficulties in trans-Atlantic relations," he added. The world, the President-elect noted, now faces "a complete reordering of international relations."

    U. S. President Donald Trump is depicted beheading the Statue of Liberty in this illustration on the cover of the latest issue of German news magazine Der Spiegel
    © REUTERS/ Spiegel
    Why the US-European Relationship is on the Brink
    Indeed, Steinmeier has previously said that the foundations of Germany's foreign policy – its alliance with the US, was under strain. Steinmeier had called President Trump a "hate preacher," refused to congratulate him on his election victory, and said that Germany should expect "turbulent times" ahead. Under Trump, the world order established in the late 20th century after the collapse of the Soviet Union was "over for good," the politician added.

    Observers say that the crux of the conflict between Trump and Berlin stems from the fact that for the first time since the late 1940s, Germany faces a US president who is opposed to European integration, or at least to contributing American resources toward its realization.

    Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry receives the Grand Cross, First Class of the order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry receives the Grand Cross, First Class of the order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2016.

    In his first speech following his election, Steinmeier hinted that European integration would be a top priority for him as president. "We must have the courage to preserve freedom and democracy in a united Europe. We want to defend and must defend this foundation, which is not invulnerable. We are not living on an island of tranquility, but are part of this world, with all of its risks," Steinmeier said.

    If Steinmeier is correct, and the German-US relationship does sour, the logical question that arises is: with all the problems Berlin faces at home (including economic slowdown, the migrant crisis, and the threat of terrorism) can it really avoid at least limited rapprochement with Moscow? The alternative is facing a politically hostile US to the west, an ambivalent Russia to the east, and the accumulated socio-economic problems in the EU all by itself.

    Related:

    Putin Invites German President-Elect Steinmeier to Visit Russia
    Frank-Walter Steinmeier Elected President of Germany
    How Does Germany Elect Its President?
    Most Germans Expect Steinmeier to Fare Well as President
    Germany Picks President, Anxious Merkel 'Sidelines' Potential Threat Steinmeier
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, bilateral relations, geopolitics, election, German Federal Presidency, Angela Merkel, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      kooka
      I didn't read the article because steinmeier is really obsolete. The German president has only a representative function which includes to held some speeches and to sign some laws.

      So the answer to the question in sputniknews title is NOTHING.

      Perhaps everybody should be remembered that steinmeier was one of the leading politicians in Maidan coup and the illegal ousting of Janukowitch.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Despite the fact that there will be no IMF lone this year, the @ssholes just gave 600 million dollars to the Nazi junta in Kiev, that's what we can expect. They want a pretext for WW3, i.e their clients and their UK, israeli & US "advisers" to kill Russians,the bloodier the better maybe even Dresden-like, to the extent that Russia goes in and put a stop to it.

      But they expect American gentile cannonfodder to do the hard work since Europeans wont be economically motivated and stupid enough to do it
    • Reply
      avatar
      kkos
      He is Hillary Clinton and Angela Merkel all wrapped in one. The nightmare continues...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Godiva
    Fear From Within: Dead-Eyed Dolls by Japanese Artist Reveal Human Inner Darkness
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok