Register
15:46 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People look at job listings at the Careers and Jobs Live careers fair at the ExCeL centre in London (File)

    Over 25% of EU Nationals Consider Leaving UK, Jobs in Britain After Brexit Vote

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6530

    Almost one in three (29%) employers say that they have evidence that shows that EU nationals have looked into leaving their organisation and the nation altogether since the Brexit vote in June 2016, according to the survey.

    A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London (File)
    © REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
    UK Likely to Lose Role of EU’s Financial ‘Gateway’ After Brexit – Bundesbank
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over one quarter of all EU nationals currently working in the United Kingdom have considered leaving their employment and the nation altogether since the Brexit vote in June 2016, which will leave employers with the challenge of filling crucial vacancies, a survey by a UK-based association for human resource management professionals showed Monday.

    "Almost one in three (29%) employers say that they have evidence that shows that EU nationals looked to leave their organisation and/or the UK as a result of the vote in 2016, and a similar proportion (27%) say that EU nationals are considering leaving their organisation and/or the UK in 2017," the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) said in a report summing up the survey's results.

    The unemployment sting will be felt most within low-skill sectors, including retail and wholesale, manufacturing, health and accommodation, and food services, where 56 percent, or 2.26 million, EU nationals are employed, the report said. These industries make up 45 percent of all vacancies.

    While the report found that leaving positions and vacancies unfilled is the most popular response to labor shortages among employers, 19 percent said they would be interested in continuing to recruit EU nationals while absorbing any extra costs.

    Britain
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Manufacturing Outperforms in December Despite Brexit Concerns
    Only 7 percent of employers said that they would increase pay to attract UK-born nationals and 13 percent claimed that they would recruit more UK-born graduates, the HR-oriented organization added.

    According to the CIPD, about 66 percent of all surveyed UK employers employ EU nationals. The primary reasons for employing non-UK nationals include difficulties attracting UK-born applicants with the relevant skills and the fact that EU nationals have better work ethic, motivation, and job-specific knowledge, the report said.

    The UK government's plan for a 'hard Brexit' includes the nation's leave from the Single Market as well as a stricter policy on immigration and freedom of movement. These two factors could potentially have adverse effects on the UK labor market and economy, as both rely on the integration of skilled, foreign workers.

    Related:

    UK May Lose Access to EU Galileo GPS System After Brexit
    UK Likely to Lose Role of EU’s Financial ‘Gateway’ After Brexit – Bundesbank
    Brexit to Hurt Both Sides, EU Willing to Pursue ‘Hard Divorce’ Scenario - Envoy
    UK to Be Excluded From EU Roaming Caps Due to Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Godiva
    Fear From Within: Dead-Eyed Dolls by Japanese Artist Reveal Human Inner Darkness
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok