Register
14:15 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nazi German Anthem Sung in Fed Cup

    Germany in Shock as US Tennis Plays Wrong Anthem

    © Photo: YouTube/Liana Tolubaeva
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    German players and spectators were shocked when the US tennis association played Germany's Nazi-era national anthem before first-round matches at the Federation Cup tournament on Saturday.

    Russian tennis star Maria
    © RIA Novosti. Anton Denisov
    Take That! Russian Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Takes 'Anger Management' Course
    The United States Tennis Association has been forced to apologize after performing Germany's Nazi-era national anthem at a Federation Cup tennis match on Saturday.

    "The USTA extends its sincerest apologies to the German Fed Cup team and all of its fans for the performance of an outdated national anthem prior to today's Fed Cup competition," the USTA said in a statement. 

    "In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie." 

    ​Saturday's match in Hawaii was a first-round tie between Germany and the US. As the German team lined up before the match to sing the national anthem, they were shocked to hear the first stanza of the Deutschlandlied. 

    It is considered overtly nationalist and begins with the words, "Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles" (Germany, Germany above all).

    German players and spectators were shocked when the wrong anthem was played.

    The Deutschlandlied was written by poet August Heinrich Hoffmann in 1941, and first became the German national anthem in 1922. 

    The song was associated with Nazi Germany, and it was banned by the allies after World War Two, along with other Nazi symbols. 

    The third verse, which begins with the words, "Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit" (Unity and Justice and Freedom) was reinstated as the national anthem of West Germany in 1952.

    Germany's official national anthem.

    When opera singer Will Kimbell began singing the song's first verse, German tennis players and the audiences were visibly shocked and attempted to sing the third verse over him, without success.

    German player Andrea Petkovic told a press conference following the game that at first, she wondered if the incident was a "hidden camera" stunt, and considered walking off the court as the song began.

    "I've played Fed Cup for 13 years now and it is the worst thing that has ever happened to me," Petkovic said following her 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 defeat by Alison Riske. 

    In the other match, Coco Vandeweghe of the US beat Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-0.

    "Jule Goerges immediately began shouting when she heard the singer's first words, and I also was angry and had tears in my eyes. The bad thing is that this falls back on us and not the Americans," Petkovic said.

    Gold
    © Flickr/ Bullion Vault
    Germany Gets the 'Wrong Suitcase' While Repatriating Its Gold Reserves From US
    The German team's captain Barbara Rittner said the incident had "deeply affected" the team.

    "This is a scandal and inexcusable, it's very disrespectful. I could have cried, because in the Fed Cup it is always a sacred moment, a goosebumps moment, to hear the anthem," she said.

    The incident is not the first time a host country made a mistake with a national anthem at a sporting event. 

    At shooting championships in Kuwait in 2012, the Kazakh team was stunned after the organizers played a song from the film Borat, instead of the real Kazakh national anthem, when gold medalist Maria Dmitrienko received her medal. 

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Putin Invites German President-Elect Steinmeier to Visit Russia
    Frank-Walter Steinmeier Elected President of Germany
    Brexit May Cost Germany $1Bln - EU Commissioner for Budget
    German Lawmakers Move To Halt Federal Funding for Neo-Nazis
    Tags:
    national anthem, singing, tennis, Federation Cup, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok