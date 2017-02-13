Register
12:44 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Sweden's Minister for EU Affairs and Trade Ann Linde, left, and Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Shahindokht Molaverdi shake hands after signing documents at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    Feminist Sweden Puts on Hijab in Hope of Doing More Business With Iran

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16310

    Sweden's government takes great pride in being the world's first to have adopted an overtly feminist stance. Nevertheless, a Swedish government minister and her female colleagues had to put aside their feminist pride and wear hijabs, as Stockholm was attempting to mend fences with Iran and strike lucrative deals.

    Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, Isabella Lovin speaks during the Our Ocean Conference in Washington, DC, September 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Feminist Sweden on Warpath With Trump Over Climate, Women
    Last weekend, an imposing Swedish delegation, which was led by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and included high-ranking representatives of Swedish industry, visited Iran with the double goal of boosting economic ties with the Islamic Republic and taking a stand for human rights.

    During the visit, which greased the machinery of bilateral economic cooperation with a number of useful contacts, the two countries pledged to cooperate in areas such as science and technology, education, research, transport and telecommunications. Needless to say, it all had a price to pay, as Sweden ostensibly had to dampen some of its criticism of Iran's human rights record and treatment of women.

    Remarkably, when the Swedish delegation landed on Iranian soil, all the Swedish women put on Muslim veils in order to comply with the strict religious rules of the theocracy. Swedish Trade Minister Ann Linde, who had previously earned a reputation as a campaigner for women's rights, was seen wearing Islamic garments during her meetings with Iranian officials, including President Hasan Rouhani and eight ministers, in a photo gallery posted by Iranian news agency IRNA.

    Saudi women
    © AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Sycophant Swedish PM Gives Kudos to Women’s Rights in Saudi Arabia
    ​At home, Linde's controversial attire sparked criticism for the minister's failure to take a stand for the womankind.

    "The [Islamic] veil symbolizes the oppression of women in Iran, and constitutes not only customary, but legislated oppression of women. It is very unfortunate that the Swedish minister chose to appear in a veil. It's almost a breakdown of what is being described a 'feminist foreign policy,'" the Liberals' leader Jan Björklund told the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet.

    Ann Linde defended herself by stating that she was unwilling to violate Iranian law. In Iran, it has been compulsory for women to wear headdress in public since the 1979 revolution, which previously triggered outrage during sporting championships held in the Islamic republic.

    "Iranian women are fighting for their right not to wear the veil. Then feminist government representatives pop in, all veil-dressed, and instead of making a stand tells them to accept it," Amineh Kakabaveh of the Swedish Left Party told Aftonbladet. "I am upset and angry. It all should have been so obvious for a feminist government, but instead it acts just like any other," Amineh Kakabaveh argued.

    Muslim and Christian students (File)
    © AP Photo/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Feminists Fume as Sweden Moves to Ban Gender Segregation in Schools
    Kakabaveh alluded to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who chose not wear a headscarf when she visited Saudi Arabia. Another historic example of Western politicians unwilling to comply with Islamic dress code is Former Greek Development Minister Vasso Papandreou, who famously refused to put on headdress during her visit to Iran in 1998 and instead wore a stylish hat, which she deemed more becoming of a Western woman.

    ​Meanwhile, Swedish companies have been lining up to gain access to Iran's lucrative market after the lifting of international sanctions. In recent years, Swedish exports to Iran have hovered around 2 billion SEK a year ($220mln), as opposed to 6-7 billion SEK ($670-790mln) before the sanctions. According to an assessment by Business Sweden, it has the potential to increase to 12 billion SEK ($1.4bln) within 5-6 years.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden's Feminist Gov't Funnels Millions Into 'Yet Another' Equality Authority
    Hate is the New Tolerance: Feminist Pop Idol Wants Elderly Trump-Voters Dead
    'No Whites Allowed' at Finnish Feminist Forum's Safe Zone
    Sweden Blows Tax Millions on 'Feminist' Trucks and 'Equal' Firefighting
    Man's World: Swedish Feminists Rebel Against Male Dominance in Textbooks
    Tags:
    Islam, hijab, feminism, Hassan Rouhani, Stefan Löfven, Iran, Middle East, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok