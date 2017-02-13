Honesty is the Best Policy: Austrian Man Finds €270,000, Hands It to Police

A 42-year-old man in the Austrian town of Graz made an incredible discovery when he moved into a new apartment last month: a box of neatly-stacked banknotes in the cellar, the Kroner Zeitung newspaper reported.

The box contained six stacks of 500-euro notes, totaling 269,500 euros ($286,300). Assuming the money had less-than-legitimate origins, the man promptly informed the police.

Graz police confirmed that the money was genuine, but declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.



