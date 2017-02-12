London Mayor Urges Government to Pay Drivers $4,300 to Scrap Diesel Vehicles

© AFP 2016/ BEN STANSALL London Mayor Proposes Extra Charge for Owners of Most Polluting Cars

LONDON (Sputnik) — The UK government should pay van drivers in London up to 3,500 pounds (some $4,300) for replacing their diesel vehicles with cleaner cars and vans, the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said Sunday.

"The toxic state of our air leaves us with no choice but to rid our city of the most polluting diesel vehicles. It is shocking that nearly half of new car sales in the UK are still diesel vehicles and the national system of vehicle excise duty still incentivises motorists to buy these polluting cars," Khan said as quoted by The Guardian, adding that he urged the government to review the policy "immediately."

According to Khan’s plan, the government should introduce a scrappage scheme of estimated 500 million pounds, which includes 4,300 pounds payments to van drivers and 2,000 pounds credit to low-income households for using alternative transport, joining a car pool or buying a cleaner car model.

According to the data of the UK government, air pollution costs around 27.5 billion pounds yearly and is the cause of 50,000 early deaths per year. The City Hall has repeatedly advised the public to avoid unnecessary walks on days when the pollution level is on its highest.

In 2001, then UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown introduced a new, higher vehicle excise duty for cars emitting higher levels of carbon dioxide. The move led the drivers to shift toward diesel cars, that emit less carbon dioxide that petrol engines, with the number of diesel cars in the United Kingdom increasing from 14 percent to 36 percent of the country's car fleet. However, scientists and lawmakers have become increasingly concerned over the levels of nitrogen oxides emissions caused by diesel vehicles and leading to respiratory diseases.