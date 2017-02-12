Hamburg Airport Evacuated After Over 50 People Poisoned by Unknown Gas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Die Welt newspaper, passengers were evacuated after people started to complain about eyes stinging and dry cough caused by gas, which reportedly leaked through the air conditioning system.

As a result of the incident, the air traffic at the airport was suspended.

The police said on that the passengers could enter the building.

"Air Traffic at the Hamburg airport was resumed. Soon the control points will be reopened," the police said on Twitter.