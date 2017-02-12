Register
17:01 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Anna Tuv a Milano

    Ukraine's Bombs Took Away Her Family, Russia and Italy Gave Her Hope Again

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    332180

    May 26, 2015 has broken the life of young mother Anna Tuv: the bombs launched by Ukrainian armed forces onto her home town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine have taken away her husband, 11-year-old daughter, her home and her left arm. And while the Ukrainian authorities turned their backs on her, it was Italy, who unexpectedly came to her rescue.

    The Ukrainian bombing of its eastern town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region has taken away a husband and 11-year-old daughter of Anna Tuv. Her left arm was also badly wounded and had to be amputated.

    The Ukrainian authorities turned their backs on Anna and refused to help in her hour of need. However, assistance unexpectedly came from Italy. The young mother told her story to Sputnik Italia, when she arrived in Italy in order to get a bionic myoelectric prosthesis, and here is her story.

    "I am very happy to be in Italy. It was my biggest dream which became a reality after a year of anguish," she told Sputnik.

    Anna Tuv
    © Photo: fornita da Eliseo Bertolasi
    Anna Tuv

    Anna explained to Sputnik that she could not leave Ukraine due to complications with her documents. She could not get the documents for repatriation as she was persecuted on political motives. She was forced to apply to the Strasbourg Court of Human Rights to get the required travel documents. She made the case that the Ukrainian government, acting illegally and using prohibited armaments, killed her family and was trying to kill her. In addition to a dead daughter, her other  two kids were wounded in government shelling.

    She received assistance from Ennio Bordato, the President of the Italy-based Association "Help to Save Children" (Aiutateci a salvare i bambini), who repeatedly applied to numerous international organizations with no result, until the Russian embassy in Rome arranged for new documents to be issued, granting Anna refugee status.

    No official organization in Ukraine even gave her a phone call or expressed their condolences. The Ukrainian government has done nothing to help her with the prosthesis.

    All the money for the prosthesis came from Italian donors, allowing Anna to travel to the Center of prosthetic care in the Italian town of Budrio (Centro Protesi Vigorso di Budrio, INAIL).

    Anna Tuv con la nuova protesi ricevuta al centro INAIL di Budrio
    © Photo: fornita da Anna Tuv
    Anna Tuv con la nuova protesi ricevuta al centro INAIL di Budrio

    "I have come to Italy with my mother and my two other small kids," Anna told Sputnik.

    "We are very happy. My life is going to get better soon and I will be able to hug my kids with both arms. I will be able to work once again and provide for my family," she said.

    The young woman explained that she is now the only supporter of her family, hence it is so important for her to get a bionic myoelectric prosthesis. She heartily thanked all the people who donated money for her stay in Italy, hospital treatment and prosthetic care.

    Ukrainian Land Forces (File)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe
    Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Power Tower Near Donbass City of Horlivka - DPR
    She also thanked everyone who raised the awareness of her tragedy, allowing concerned individuals to hear about her hardship and provide support.

    However Anna bitterly noted that she won't be able to ever make up for the loss of her husband and daughter. It is absolutely impossible to find any words to describe the pain she will always feel. However it has not crushed her spirit, and she is doing her best to help those who have experienced similar tragedies.

    Together they will be able to overcome the horrors of war and search for peace. No resident of Donbass wants war, she said, all are dreaming of peace.

    It is painful to understand that nobody from the Ukrainian side wants peace, she added. The residents of Donbass want a ceasefire, however the Ukrainians want to "eliminate them all."

    The woman recalled that she found no support in the social media after the loss of her husband, daughter, home and arm, only repeated insults aimed at her and her dead daughter.

    Anna urged people to stop being zombies and puppets in the hands of the Ukrainian authorities who have sold themselves and betrayed their people by ordering the destruction of their own residents, and start to understand that they are being used.

    "We used to live in peace and harmony, not kill each other," she said, recalling a more peaceful time.

    A house damaged by Gorlovka shellings outside Donetsk
    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Ukraine's Military Shelling Horlivka Suburbs in Donbass Region
    Anna further said that she is now living in Russia, as her home in Horlivka was completely destroyed and can't be restored. For the last year, she was living in Donetsk with her other two children, however there they were also under fire.

    Nevertheless, the young woman still follows the latest news from Horlivka. The people there are living in a state of panic around the clock. They say that there is shooting there night and day. They are afraid to live and work. Many are hiding in basements and cellars. Their existence has become a living hell.

    Learning that she is in Italy, people ask her to tell the Europeans what is going on in Donbass. The houses there are shelled daily by artillery, there are Ukrainian tanks in Avdiivka. Miners are trapped underground, unable to get back to the surface.

    Anna personally knows 34 people, including 11 children under the age of 6, who constantly live underground in the city of Marinka. They have left with their pets, cats and dogs, because it is impossible to live under the crossfire, she finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    No Alternatives to Minsk Deal on Ukraine - President Putin
    EU to Lift Visa Restrictions With Ukraine Before Summer - EU Commission
    US Should Supply Ukraine With Lethal Defensive Weapons - Breedlove
    Tags:
    Ukrainian conflict, artillery, shelling, Anna Tuv, Donbass, Italy, Ukraine, Horlivka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I know Trump has a "full plate," but this should be a priority for him, to try and reverse the evil of the Obama administration. It makes no sense to scold Hezbollah and Iran, as they fight ISIL, while letting Poroshenko and neo-Nazis thrive and make war in Ukraine.
    • Reply
      md74
      it is actually the EU and US who are to blame for all the pain & suffering in Ukraine. It was them who gave their "puppet regime" in Kiev, along with the Nato trained Nazi battalions the green light to launch all their weapons on the civilians of Donbas. Even now they still keep silent as the Ukro nazi army keeps killing the people of Donbas. It's a shame!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok