17:01 GMT +312 February 2017
    Germany's European Commissioner for the digital economy and society Guenther Oettinger attends a hearing in front of an European Parliament committee on the transfer of his portfolio to the budget and human resources commission, at the European Parliament in Brussels, January 9, 2017

    Brexit May Cost Germany $1Bln - EU Commissioner for Budget

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Guenther Oettinger said that the Brexit may cost Germany up to one billion euros.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brexit implications on the EU budget may cost Germany one billion euros (over $1.06 billion), European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Guenther Oettinger said Sunday.

    View of the Berlin skyline seen from Potsdamer Platz to Alexanderplatz, including the TV Tower, the Berlin Cathedral (R), the Berlin palace under construction and the city's town hall (Rotes Rathaus, R)
    © AFP 2016/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Most Companies Leaving UK After Brexit Eye Germany as Top Destination
    Oettinger told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that there were basically two extreme options of the Brexit scenario.

    "If the [EU] budget remains the same, other countries will have to help out [with substitution of Britain's share]. If we cut the budget by the volume of Britain's share, then no," the commissioner said.

    According to the third option, which is not as extreme as the two others, the Brexit may cost Germany up to one billion euros, he added.

    On Wednesday, the UK House of Commons voted in a third and final reading in favor of a bill empowering the country’s government to trigger Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty, which will begin two-year negotiations with the European Union on conditions of Brexit.

    Most Companies Leaving UK After Brexit Eye Germany as Top Destination
