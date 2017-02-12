French Police Detain 37 People After Protests Shake Paris Suburb

The detentions took place across the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the administrative center of which is Bobigny, the French Europe 1 broadcaster reported citing a police source on Sunday.
The news outlet added that after the end of the protest in Bobigny, several incidents took place both in the town and in the neighboring communes.
#France: Demonstration against police violence in #Bobigny, #Paris.
Earlier in the month, police detained and violently beat Theo over his alleged connection to drug dealing. On February 5, one of the police officers was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence.
#France: riots in #Bobigny! Several buildings attacked and vehicles were burnt down.
