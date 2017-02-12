Register
13:58 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Ukrainian serviceman wears a mask depicting a skull on September 23, 2014 on armored personnel carrier (APC) in a suburb of the eastern town Debaltseve in the region of Donetsk

    Lavrov: OSCE Understands It Cannot Whitewash Ukrainian Troops in Donbass Anymore

    © AFP 2016/ ANATOLII STEPANOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 66290

    The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe cannot turn the blind eye to what Kiev troops are doing in Donbass, the Russian foreign minister said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) has already realized that concealing the Ukrainian government army’s ceasefire violations in Donbass is futile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

    "They [Kiev] continue to blatantly lie and blame everything on us, on Donbass [independence supporters] despite reports by OSCE SMM, which has always tried to stay neutral. Even when the OSCE SMM detects bursts of gunfire and notes directions from where it erupted without mentioning that the Ukrainian forces were located there – even such ‘neutrality’ is clear evidence that the SMM understands it cannot whitewash the Ukrainian army and its battalions anymore," Lavrov told the NTV Channel.

    Ukrainian Volunteer Battalions Contributed to Recent Escalation in Donbass

    Ukrainian volunteer battalions, such as "Donbas" and "Azov," have contributed to the recent escalation of hostilities in Donbass, the Russian foreign minister said.

    "Everyone understands and everyone knows that the current critical situation [in Donbass] has been definitely provoked by people to the west of the contact line. I intentionally speak not about the Ukrainian Armed Forces but the people to the west because 'Azov' and 'Donbas' volunteer battalions operate there and they do not respect the commandment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and think that they can do everything that comes to their heads," Lavrov said.

    He added that despite the recent agreements on ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weapons, reports about the violation of Minsk accord, which should be respected by Kiev, had been emerging on a daily basis.

    The situation in Donbass has escalated over the past few weeks, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.

    Ukraine Should Go Back to Decentralization Commitment

    Ukraine’s government should go back to its original commitment to devolve more powers to the regions after support from the West apparently made it forget its promises, Lavrov said.

    "They certainly should think about decentralization," he todl NTV.

    DPR militiamen on demarcation line
    © Sputnik/ Genady Dubovoy
    Some 153,000 LPR Residents Urge Russian, US, German Leaders to Prevent Violence in Donbass
    Decentralization was one of the prerequisites for Ukrainian peace agreed on by Russian, Ukrainian, EU and US top diplomats when they first met in April 2014 to find a way out of the crisis in Donbass.

    "Hours of talks led to a statement in which the Ukrainian side committed to and the rest of negotiators welcomed an immediate start of decentralization involving all regions of Ukraine. It was written down in the presence of US, EU, Russian and Ukrainian [diplomats]," Lavrov said.

    "Back then, they [Kiev] understood that the integrity of the country required devolution of authority … But later they apparently decided they could do without it because the West came to their aid and gave them money," he said, adding a new impetus from Kiev’s Western allies was needed to finally go ahead with the plan.

    According to Lavrov, a third of Ukrainian provinces had officially demanded that Kiev devolve powers to them, including in the traditionally pro-government west.

    The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    Related:

    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass
    Donbass: Deal-Breaker for the New Détente?
    'West Begins to Understand True Nature' of Kiev Amid Donbass Escalation - Lavrov
    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, Donbass volunteer battalion, Azov Battalion, Special Monitoring Mission of OSCE (OSCE SMM), OSCE, Sergei Lavrov, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok