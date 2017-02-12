Register
12:28 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers line up holding flags of NATO member countries, during the opening ceremony of NATO Trident Juncture exercise 2015, in Trapani, Italy, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015

    Wind of Change? Italian Populists Lead Parliamentary Push to Alter NATO Ties

    © AP Photo/ Antonio Calanni
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 36 0 0

    Italy's Five Star Movement party has proposed a way of altering how the country participates in NATO, party member Manlio Di Stefano told Sputnik Italy.

    A Nato Awacs plane prepare to take-off from the air base of Trapani Birgi in the southern island of Sicily on March 19, 2011
    © AFP 2016/ MARCELLO PATERNOSTRO
    Italy 'No Longer Sovereign State, It is on NATO's, US' Tight Military Leash'
    In an interview with Sputnik Italy, Manlio Di Stefano, a parliamentary deputy from the country's populist Five Star Movement, said that the party has proposed a bill which would alter the way in which Italy participates in NATO.

    The interview came amid the Italian government efforts to prevent the country's parliament from altering Italy's relationship with NATO.

    In 2008, 600,000 people signed a petition to review Rome's stance on the alliance, but the government still refuses to heed their demands.

    Di Stefano said that the Five Star Movement's proposal urges the parliament to once again vote on all decisions related to the use of military bases or transportation of weapons within Italy.

    "We want all this regulated by parliament, not just the government alone. It is very important to move in this direction in order to ensure the protection of the environment and the health of citizens, first of all in areas where a NATO contingent is based. They include Sardinia, Sicily, Dal Molin base, Camp Darby and others," he said.

    Apart from risks related to health and the environment, there is also a nuclear threat, Di Stefano said, adding that many non-NATO members have already sent their response systems to the Aviano and Ghedi bases, where 90 nuclear bombs are deployed.

    "It seems obvious that Russia may also have a similar response system aimed at Italy, and I think that it is normal. But we do not need these risks. Even one B61-12 bomb dropped on our territory will be enough to destroy the whole country," he added.

    NATO's Chairman of the Military Committee, Czech Gen. Petr Pavel, rear center left, opens a meeting of NATO's Military Committee at NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    'NATO Europe' Feeling Pretty Comfy Under America's Security Wing
    Di Stefano said that it's necessary to clarify that Italy withdrawing from NATO is out of question because it could "destabilize the entire European system."

    "We only call for a change in the format of our participation in NATO, and it is quite another thing. Article 12 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization stipulates that any NATO member can demand the review of the contract," he said.

    He added that the Five Star Movement's bill would "normalize the decision-making procedures, as well as to introduce a vote on these decisions."
    Late last month, about 1,000 protesters participated in a demonstration against NATO bases in the Italian city of Vicenza.

    "We are standing against the continued existence of the Dal Molin NATO base, we want to use the territory for the construction of the so-called Peace Park," one of the organizers said.

    The march was headed by the No Dal Molin Movement, which opposes US airbases located in the north of the city. The protesters carried a huge banner, saying "Protection of land for a future without military bases."

    The demonstration was sanctioned by local authorities and was accompanied by a police escort. Italy has been a member of NATO since April 4, 1949.

    Naval air station Sigonella
    © Flickr/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa
    How Italy Became a 'US, NATO Military Laboratory'
    Italy's attitude toward NATO airbases soured in 1998, when a US Marine Corps prowler aircraft clipped the cable of a cable car at a ski resort in the Italian Alps, resulting in 20 deaths.

    Although Italian prosecutors initially demanded that the four crew members stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide in Italy, an Italian court recognized that NATO treaties gave jurisdiction to US military courts.

    The four were acquitted after a brief trial in North Carolina, according to The Independent, outraging the European public.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Some 1,000 People Participated in Anti-NATO Protest in Northeastern Italy
    Demonstration Against NATO Bases Planned for Saturday in Northern Italy
    NATO's Bidding Puts Italy on a Collision Course With Russia
    Italy to NATO: Talk to Russia Now, or Regret it Later
    Tags:
    environment, weapons, stance, military base, parliament, Five Star Movement, NATO, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok