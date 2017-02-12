Register
10:56 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017

    Where the Right Went Wrong: Fillon, Le Pen See French Election Chances Slip

    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Europe
    Get short URL
    267313

    Although it's extremely difficult to predict who will win the upcoming presidential elections in France, it's safe to assume that former Prime Minister Francois Fillon and National Front leader Marine Le Pen are very unlikely to prevail, French political analyst Arnaud Mercier told Sputnik.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends the 2-day FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France February 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    Trials and Tribulations of the Rise of France's Marine Le Pen's Front National
    In an interview with Sputnik, Arnaud Mercier, professor of political communication at Pantheon-Assas University in Paris said that it's still anybody's guess who will win the forthcoming presidential elections in France.

    Even so, it is safe to say already that former Prime Minister Francois Fillon and leader of the Eurosceptic right-wing National Front Party Marine Le Pen have very slim chances of emerging victorious, according to Mercier.

    The interview came after a recent poll revealed that the French Republicans' presidential candidate's approval rating had collapsed by 13 points, with only 22 percent of the French saying they have a good opinion of the former PM.

    Right-wing candidate for the upcoming presidential election Francois Fillon (R) and Bordeaux's Mayor Alain Juppe (L) (File)
    © AFP 2016/ GEORGES GOBET
    Right-wing candidate for the upcoming presidential election Francois Fillon (R) and Bordeaux's Mayor Alain Juppe (L) (File)

    A fraud scandal involving Fillon emerged on January 25, when the satirical weekly magazine Le Canard Enchaine reported that Fillon's wife Penelope became an assistant for her husband’s substitute deputy member of parliament Marc Joulaud, receiving between 6,900 and 7,900 euros (up to $8,500) per month. She'd also received 5,000 euros ($5,400) gross per month at the cultural magazine Revue des Deux Mondes, which is owned by Fillon’s friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

    Commenting on the matter, Mercier said in a clear nod to Fillon that Le Canard Enchaine's disclosure "destabilized the candidate."

    One of the reasons for this destabilization, Mercier added, is that "Fillon did not  scrupulously observe the rule of the law, although he has always positioned himself as a man who does not have any such problems unlike his rivals Alain Juppe and Nicolas Sarkozy."

    A man puts the final touche on a giant figure depicting right-wing presidential candidates Francois Fillon (C) next to others depicting far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and centrist independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, on January 27, 2017 in Nice, southeastern France.
    © AFP 2016/ Valery Hache
    President Macron? French Election Blown Apart as Scandals Hit Fillon, Le Pen
    Besides, Mercier went on to say, Fillon's actions run counter to  the principles that had previously led him to success in the primaries; these principles are related to the fight against those who benefit from public funds.

    Mercier said that Fillon disappointed voters who considered him an honest man, and that his proposed austerity measures only added fuel to the fire.

    "Given that the investigation into the case is under way, it is most likely that Fillon's approval rating will continue to plummet, and as a result, he will be defeated in the first round of the elections," Mercier added.

    As far as Marine Le Pen is concerned, Mercier believes that "if the election were held today, it would be very likely that Le Pen and former French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron would make it to the second round." In April 2016, Macron founded his own left-wing political party, 'En Marche!' after having been an Independent affiliated with the Socialist Party.

    "We should be very careful about the polls' results because France's political system is now in turmoil, and the rhythm of changes and surprises in this [election] campaign is simply unprecedented in the history of the Fifth Republic," Mercier pointed out.

    He notes that "Le Pen has gained the support of loyal voters, which is why it is very unlikely that her "electoral capital will diminish in the next few weeks."

    At the same time, Mercier said that "it's impossible to imagine the National Front leader winning the presidential elections."

    "Most Frenchmen think that imagining her winning the second round is impossible. But if she makes it to the second round and loses it, she will not repeat the fate of his father, who met with his rival Jacques Chirac in 2002. At the time, Le Pen gained 18 percent of the vote, while Chirac obtained 82 percent. As for Marine Le Pen, the gap will be less significant, but still it will leave no chance for victory," Mercier concluded.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, speaks during a news conference about a fake job scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    France's Fillon: Everything Said About Him Legal, Justified
    Meanwhile, a survey by Elabe, a pollster, for the newspaper Les Echos showed that Fillon has dropped from third to 18th place in popularity, while Marine Le Pen is down 1 point to 28 percent support, and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron has over 40 percent support.

    French Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon is in the second place with 37 percent support, the poll revealed.

    The first round of the French presidential elections is slated for April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Poll Suggests Marine Le Pen to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Warns EU Must ‘Change or Die’
    Over 60% of French Want Fillon Out of Election
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Calls Fillon's Excuses on Job Scandal 'Lie'
    French Presidential Candidate Fillon Denies Ever Having Russia-Related Business
    Tags:
    approval rating, poll, victory, elections, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Le Pen can recuperate her losses by demanding a referendum on EU membership which regardless of May 7th, she has a good chance of winning. FREXIT will shatter the elitist establishment.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Arnaud lumping Le Pen with failing Fillon who has been off the pace for months before the so called scandal broke! seems Arnaud was payed well by Soros to bring in political assassination by an association with the right.

      One of the main reasons Fillon's support weakened was the people had little trust for him as Le Pen went from strength to strength with a strong consistent approach and a definitive manifesto that the French are sure to agree with.

      To lump the two together is a nefarious act of manipulation to turn voters away perhaps that campaign to counter so called 'Populists' has begun?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok