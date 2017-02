Visa Liberalization for Citizens of 80 States Comes Into Force in Belarus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree dubbed "On the introduction of the visa-free entry and departure for foreign citizens" abolishing visa requirements for a period of up to five days on entry via the Minsk National Airport. The decree was expected to enter into force a month after its official publication that took place on January 11

On February 3, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Minsk could increase the period of foreigners' visa-free stay in the country, if the format proved effective.