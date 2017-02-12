Scots Rally Against Trump in Edinburgh Ahead of Planned UK Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The organizers, a group called Scotland Against Trump, pledged to keep up the momentum after a series of anti-Trump protests took place across Scotland last month.

"We'll continue to stand against him, those like him and all they stand for, and if/when he comes here we'll give him a welcome he won't forget," the group said on its Facebook page.

The national broadcaster BBC said protesters had marched to the Scottish parliament and the US consulate. Human rights activists, pro-choice groups and trade unionists reportedly accused him of racism and far-right sentiment.

Trump is expected to come to Britain sometime around June, according to London’s Metropolitan Police chief. The UK government has been repeatedly urged to cancel the visit but has declined to do so.