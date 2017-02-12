German State Secretary Favored to Become Next EU Ambassador to Russia

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The name of the new EU ambassador is expected to be announced in March, but the German paper cited its Foreign Ministry sources who said on Saturday that Ederer would likely be first in the line of candidates.

Ederer served as an economic advisor at the German Embassy in Moscow in the early 1990s, helped organize Normandy Four talks on Ukraine in Minsk and is reportedly an expert on relations with Russia.

The German Foreign Ministry declined to comment.