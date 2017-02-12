Germany's Federal Convention to Elect New President on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The necessity to elect a new president emerged after the decision of incumbent President Joachim Gauck refused to stand for a next five-year term in office in June 2016.

According to the German legislation, every German citizen, who is eligible to vote in Bundestag elections, and who is older than 40 years can be elected, but as the Federal Convention consists of the parties' representatives, the politicians, such as former Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, nominated by the ruling coalition, have bigger chances than independent candidates.