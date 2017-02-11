'Daesh Suspect' Ambushed by German Police With Fake Facebook Profile as Lead

The police stormed the man's apartment and took him into custody, but it turned out that the suspect, who gave himself up without a fight, has no connections with any terrorist group.

The reason behind the police deployment was a suspicious Facebook profile with clear references to Daesh which they thought belonged to the man.

The profile contained pictures of a person holding a gun and several other posts that made investigators suspect that the owner of the profile could plan a terrorist attack in Germany.

During the interrogation, however, it became clear that the profile was created by another person, whose identity remains unknown.

The outcome of the operation seems to be even more confusing given the fact that the police officers had been waiting quite some time to receive special authorization from the court. Officers of a special task unit were even involved as the suspect was deemed extremely dangerous and was suspected of possessing lethal weapons.

As a result of the incident, the man will receive financial compensation. Incidentally, he didn't even have an internet connection in his apartment.