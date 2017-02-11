Around 15,000 Rally in France Demanding Release of PKK Leader by Ankara

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Organizers estimated that between 15,000 and 17,000 people attended the march, tied to the date of the PKK leader's arrest on February 15, 1999, while a local police official estimated 12,000 to 15,000 participants, the Middle East Online news outlet reported.

The rally, which was conducted under high security measures, as a precaution used for large gatherings in France since the terrorist attack in Nice last July, included protesters from Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg.

​According to reports, Turkey's consul general in Strasbourg had requested for the protest to be banned, on the basis that the PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Ankara and the European Union.

Ocalan, one of the founding members of the PKK, is serving a life sentence over terrorism charges in Turkey.

Kurds are an ethnic minority group in Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey. The group is striving to create their own independent state and promote self-determination for the Kurdish community.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurds, which escalated in mid-2015, has claimed more than 40,000 lives, according to various estimates.