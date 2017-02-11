Register
19:46 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Woman in hijab

    UK Debenhams Department Store to Stock Hijab, Modest Clothing

    © AFP 2016/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    217033

    Debenhams is to become the first UK-based department store to launch a range of Muslim modest clothing, including the hijab, the store's trading director international, Jeanette Whithear, said on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Aab, an international brand selling modest clothing for women, will reportedly launch sales in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester starting May.

    "We are delighted to introduce the Aab range to our international and select UK stores… Adding the high quality fashion range to our product mix enables us to offer collections that are highly relevant in both international markets and to our domestic customers and is a step closer to creating a product offer that caters for broader customer needs," Whithear said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail newspaper.

    Aab will offer hijab headscarves, kurti tops, abaya dresses, jumpsuits, kimono wraps and hijab pins and caps.

    Hijab
    © Sputnik/
    Iraqi Activist Threatens to Humiliate Women With Erotic Photos for Not Wearing Hijab
    The products will also be sold in Debenhams stores in Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran, Indonesia and Malaysia.

    A hijab headscarf, worn by some Muslim women as a symbol of modesty, covers the head and neck but, unlike the burqa or niqab, does not cover the face.

    Since 2011, there has been rise in countries, outlawing Islamic face and body coverings, including the burka, niqab and hijab. France, Belgium and the Netherlands have introduced complete bans on the burka face coverings and Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Denmark have bans in some places, with Estonia and Albania also debating full bans. The hijab has been banned from being worn in state institutions and state schools in France. Countries cite the difficulty of integration and assimilation, as well as security risks, as the main reasons for the bans.

    Related:

    Prague Court Rejects Hijab-Wearing Student's Discrimination Claim
    Iraqi Activist to Humiliate Women With Erotic Photos for Not Wearing Hijab
    Norwegian Healthcare: Hijab OK, Niqab and Burka Bad
    German Defense Minister Refusing to Wear Hijab Causes Saudi Outrage
    Tags:
    hijab, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Hijab forces one to look at the eyes instead of the booty, limiting SMV assessment. Whereas conventional immodest clothing is designed to create a deceptive SMV impression.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I notice how Sputnik avoids the term "Islamization."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok