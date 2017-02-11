Macedonian Villager Tames Wild Wolves, Keeps Them as Pets (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Relations between the wolves and Fadil’s family are even heartier of course.

“Don’t be afraid. these guys are always happy to see new people,” Fadil said about his four-legged companions who have lived in a fenced-off part of his backyard for nearly two years now.

Fadil Ismaili first thought about domesticating wolves back when he worked in Switzerland. It was there that he decided that, as soon as he returned home, he would make sure to adopt several such animals he describes as “amazingly smart.”

“These wolves come from the Czech Republic. In order to obtain permission to bring them here I had to complete special courses in Switzerland,” Fadil said, adding that his familiy trusted and loved his toothy pets.

“They are very friendly and haven’t harmed anyone,” said Fadil, who has already given two wolves to families living in other parts of the country, including in the country’s capital Skopje.

