Polish PM Injured in Car Accident Near Krakow

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło was injured in a car accident near the city of Krakow on Friday and admitted to a hospital for a medical checkup, local media reported.

Polish government spokesman says Prime Minister Beata Szydło has been injured in a car accident near Krakow and is in hospital — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) 10 февраля 2017 г.

​According to a report by Polish public television citing Polish government spokesman Rafał Bochenek, the accident occurred when a car hit a convoy of government vehicles at a crossroads in the town of Oświęcim (Aushchwitz) about 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Krakow.