Slovenian President Calls Ongoing Visit to Russia 'Sign of Trust' to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Friday called his current visit to Moscow a sign of the Balkan country's authorities trust to Russia.

"My visit to the Russian Federation should be considered as a sign of trust to Russia," Pahor said during the Russian-Slovenian business forum.

Earlier in the day, Pahor arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit. According to the Slovenian leader, during his visit the parties intend to sign a total of 11 commercial contracts to increase the bilateral trade.

The visit was in the waiting after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Slovenian counterpart to Russia during his visit to the Balkan country in July 2016.