Russia's Lawmaker Not Ruling Out Accidents During Ukrainian Missile Drills

Russia Rules Out Leaving Ukraine Drills Near Crimea Without Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Gutsulyak announced that Kiev was planning to hold live-firing drills with Buk-M1 air defense systems at the Yagorlyk firing range in the Kherson region in southeastern Ukraine in 2017.

"The incidents could not be ruled out… It is not difficult to imagine what would the response be if such a missile would suddenly, for whatever reason, fly into our territory," Franz Klintsevich said.

The lawmaker is convinced that the shooting will be carried out in order to "irritate" Russia since there is no military necessity for them.